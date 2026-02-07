 Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Cuts Deputy Mayor Tenure To 15 Months As Sanjay Ghadi Set For Unopposed Election
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has reduced the deputy mayor’s tenure at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to 15 months, with corporator Sanjay Ghadi set to be elected unopposed, as confirmed by leader Rahul Shewale.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
Sanjay Ghadi, nominated by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) as the Mahayuti alliance’s deputy mayor candidate, is set to be elected unopposed at the BMC special meeting | IANS

Mumbai, Feb 07: Shiv Sena (Shinde) leaders on Saturday announced that the party’s deputy mayor post will have a tenure of one year and three months instead of the traditional two-and-a-half years. The move, they said, is aimed at giving more corporators an opportunity to serve in the role.

Sanjay Ghadi named alliance candidate

Sanjay Ghadi of the Shinde Sena has been nominated as the BJP–Mahayuti alliance’s candidate for the deputy mayor’s post. A commerce graduate, Ghadi was elected from Ward No. 4 in Dahisar in the 2017 BMC elections on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. He later joined the Shinde Sena and defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sujata Patekar in the 2026 BMC elections from Ward No. 5.

With the UBT faction not fielding any candidates for the mayor or deputy mayor posts, Ghadi is likely to be elected unopposed at a special meeting scheduled on February 11 at the BMC headquarters. However, he will only get a tenure of one year and three months, said Shinde Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale on Saturday.

Deputy mayor post not governed by reservation

Significantly, the post of deputy mayor is not a statutory position and therefore does not attract any reservation. As per the Urban Development Department’s notification, elections to the mayor’s post are held every two-and-a-half years, with reservations announced accordingly.

In contrast, the deputy mayor’s post has no reservation mechanism, leaving it entirely at the discretion of the ruling party and open to changes based on political requirements.

As a result, the Shinde Sena’s move is widely viewed as a strategic political calculation to balance competing interests within the party and curb potential internal unrest.

Upcoming BMC elections and committee appointments

Meanwhile, after the mayor and deputy mayor elections on February 11, a meeting of the BMC general body is scheduled for February 16 to announce the Leader of the Opposition and members of statutory and special committees.

This will be followed by elections to the powerful statutory committees, including the Standing Committee — which oversees the financial decisions of the country’s richest municipal corporation — likely on February 20, with other statutory and special committee elections to follow thereafter.

