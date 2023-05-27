Mumbai News: Shinde group MP Gajanan Kirtikar cries foul, alleges discrimination by BJP

Mumbai: Big blow to Uddhav camp, Gajanan Kirtikar joins Shinde faction of Shiv Sena | File pic

Mumbai: Indicating all is not well in the ruling alliance in the state, senior MP from Shiv Sena Gajanan Kirtikar has accused the BJP of discrimination.

What did Kirtikar say?

"We are 13 MPs and we are now part of the NDA and we expect the issues related to our constituencies to be resolved on a priority basis. But we don't see that happening," Kirtikar said and claimed that his party would like to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

DCM Fadnavis denies claims of discord within alliance

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, however, denied any discord within the alliance and blamed the media for concocting the news.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar too denied of having any discord with the alliance partner.