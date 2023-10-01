Mumbai News: Senior BMC Employee Dies In Auto Accident At JVLR Bridge In Vikhroli

A 55-year-old man who worked in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a senior licence inspector, died in a road accident at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge near Vikhroli.

The victim is identified as Maheshchandra Pagare, who worked at the Santacruz office of BMC and left for work every day at around 9 a.m. According to his wife, Swati, 52, on Saturday, the day of the incident, he left for work as usual. Pagare takes an auto rickshaw from Balkum Pada in Thane’s Majiwada to go to Santacruz.

Cops inform victim's wife of accident

Swati said that on Friday evening she had called her husband multiple times to check about his time of return but he didn’t answer. After calling him at least a dozen times, the call was received but it was a policeman on line instead of her husband. The policeman informed that Pagare met with an accident at JVLR bridge, and was taken to Savarkar Hospital in Mulund for treatment.

Victim dies during treatment

When Swati reached the hospital, her husband was in a critical state, with heavy bleeding and bruises on his head. Due to severe blood loss, Pagare couldn’t be saved despite best efforts. He was declared dead at 6:55 p.m. by the hospital authorities.

Auto driver arrested for negligence

According to the police, Pagare had taken an autorickshaw from his work, going towards his house when the auto driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the carriageway. While the auto driver, Sahdev Prasad Nankuram Patel sustained minimal injuries, Pagare hit his head inside the vehicle causing heavy injury. The police added that Patel was the one who took Pagare to the hospital for treatment.

Patel was arrested by the police for causing death due to negligence under section 304A and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

Read Also Mumbai News: One Critically Hurt During Street Fight Between Ganpati Mandals

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)