 Mumbai News: Major Fire Breaks Out In Dahisar Industrial Estate, None Injured; Visuals Surface
Seven fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one water tanker, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted, an official said.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey industrial estate in Dahisar area of Mumbai, the fire department stated on Saturday late night.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 11.10 pm on Saturday in the building located in Vardhaman Industrial Cooperative Society of the northern suburb, the fire department report said.

It was a "level-2" blaze and was doused by 6.10 am on Sunday after a seven hour long operation. Seven fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one water tanker, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted, an official informed.

The fire was confined to three-four 'galas' (units) on the ground and first floors of the structure, the official said, adding three hose lines were in operation.

Eight to nine LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders are removed from the galas, he said. "No injury has been reported and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," an official said.

