Mumbai News: Senior Banjara Leaders join BJP, Fadnavis says Party Committed to Development of Community | FPJ

Mumbai: The BJP is committed to the development of the Banjara community, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as Banjara leaders including Adv Panditbhau Rathor, Prof PT Chavan and Mohan Chavan joined the party here on Tuesday.

Adv Rathor is credited with the creation of Bara Dham, the holy place for Gor Banjara community, while Prof Chavan is the national president of the Banjara community organisation. Dr Chavan was one of the prominent community leaders who had convened the recent Godri Mahakunbh involving the community. Hundreds of other influential workers from the community joined the BJP under their leadership.

Politically sensitive community

The community, which has given two chief ministers to Maharashtra in the past, is politically very sensitive and has the capacity to influence at least 44 assembly constituencies, Rathor said while speaking at the function.

Fadnavis said that the community’s demands like houses under the PMAY scheme, providing road connectivity to community dwellings (known as Tanda), gram panchayat status to the Tandas, etc, will be met with priority. Enough funds will be made available to the Vasantrao Naik Development Corporation set up for the development of the community, he said.

“Modi government’s pro-people schemes have led various communities to trust the BJP and they are eager to associate with the party,” state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said as he inducted the leaders.