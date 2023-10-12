Mumbai News: Sameer Wankhede Receives Death Threats From Bangladesh Extremists; Investigation On

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede, Additional Commissioner of IRS, received death threats from religious fanatics in Bangladesh, Mumbai Police revealed on Wednesday. The threats were sent via text messages on a social media site. The matter was reported to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, who transferred the case to the Goregaon police for investigation.

Sameer Wankhede's letter of complaint to Police | FPJ

Wankhede, speaking to FPJ, stated that he received a threatening text message on his phone. An unknown person threatened to kill him, citing his involvement in the case of Aaryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan. The message claimed that he would be killed by their group for allegedly hurting Muslim people and their sentiments. Wankhede, currently on duty in Chennai, disclosed that the texts were traced back to Rajshahi, a metropolitan city in Bangladesh.

"I immediately emailed the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Although we attempted to trace the number, it was determined that the source of the text was from Bangladesh. Further investigation revealed it was linked to extremist groups in Bangladesh. They also made derogatory remarks about the BJP and our country. Since I am on duty in Chennai, I have submitted a written complaint to the police.

