 Cordelia Drug Case: Tribunal Ruling Comes As Boon For Sameer Wankhede In ₹25 Crore Bribery Case Involving Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCordelia Drug Case: Tribunal Ruling Comes As Boon For Sameer Wankhede In ₹25 Crore Bribery Case Involving Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan

Cordelia Drug Case: Tribunal Ruling Comes As Boon For Sameer Wankhede In ₹25 Crore Bribery Case Involving Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan

The Centre and the NCB shall give Wankhede personal hearing before taking any action against him based on the report, as the findings of the enquiry team are preliminary in nature, the tribunal said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Sameer Wankhede had alleged his ex-boss Gyaneshwar Singh of torturing witnesses to implicate him |

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh could not have been part of the enquiry team set up to probe alleged procedural lapses by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs case, as he gave the latter instructions regarding the case, the Central Administrative Tribunal has held. After the case was lodged, Singh also gave Wankhede the plan of action, said the tribunal's Chairman Justice Ranjit More and member Anand Mathur in their order of August 21.

Singh could not have been part of SET

Respondent No. 4 (Singh), in our opinion, being actively involved in the investigation could not have been the part of SET, which was constituted to hold an enquiry for the alleged procedural lapses on the part of officials during the seizure and follow up action in connection with the aforesaid crime, the tribunal ruled.

The Centre and the NCB shall give Wankhede personal hearing before taking any action against him based on the report, as the findings of the enquiry team are preliminary in nature, the tribunal said.

The case against Wankhede

Wankhede informed the Bombay High Court of the CAT order on Tuesday. A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Rajesh Patil was hearing the officers petition seeking to quash a case of extortion and bribery registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Wankhede and four others had demanded Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan following the alleged seizure of drugs from Cordelia cruise ship in 2021, according to the CBI case.

Aryan Khan spent nearly a month in jail before being granted bail. Wankhede was the NCBs zonal director at the time of the alleged drug bust. The bench said Wankhede could file an affidavit placing the CAT order on record if he wishes to and placed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. The CAT, however, took note of the NCB contention that the SET report was preliminary in nature and that an independent decision would be taken by the Centre and NCB regarding action to be taken against Wankhede.

Read Also
'I Fear No Hell From You': Sameer Wankhede Shares Cryptic Post Day After SRK’s ‘Bete Ko...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: St. Joseph's High School From Kalamboli Emerges Winner In District Level Hockey...

Navi Mumbai: St. Joseph's High School From Kalamboli Emerges Winner In District Level Hockey...

India Or Bharat? College Students React To The Row Over Country's Name

India Or Bharat? College Students React To The Row Over Country's Name

Navi Mumbai: Onion Prices Stabilise In Market After Hiked Duty On Export

Navi Mumbai: Onion Prices Stabilise In Market After Hiked Duty On Export

Navi Mumbai: Teachers' Day Celebrations Held At PMC Schools

Navi Mumbai: Teachers' Day Celebrations Held At PMC Schools

Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busted 982 Cases, Seized Drugs Worth Over ₹48 Cr In 8 Months,...

Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Busted 982 Cases, Seized Drugs Worth Over ₹48 Cr In 8 Months,...