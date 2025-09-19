 Mumbai News: Railways To Run 4 Special Festival Trains Between LTT And Hazur Sahib Nanded; Check Details
Railways will run 4 Special Train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling during the festival season.

Special festival trains to run between Mumbai LTT and Hazur Sahib Nanded | Representational Image

The details are as under:

LTT – Hazur Sahib Nanded – LTT Weekly special (4 services)

Train no.07604 Special will leave LTT, Mumbai at 16.35 hrs every Tuesday from 23.09.2025 to 30.09.2025 and will arrive H S Nanded at 06.30 hrs next day.

Train no.07603 Special will leave H S Nanded at 23.45 hrs every Monday from 22.09.2025 to 29.09.2025 and will arrive LTT, Mumbai at 13.40 hrs next day.

Composition: One First AC, Two AC 2-Tier, 6 AC-3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class , 4 General Second Class, 2 Generator Van and 1 Pantry Car.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani and Purna.

Reservation and Ticketing

Reservation: Bookings for special train No 07604 will open o¬n 20.09.2025 at all computerised reservation centres and o¬n website www.irctc.co.in.

Tickets for Unreserved Coaches can be booked through UTS with normal charges as applicable for superfast Mail / Exp trains.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

