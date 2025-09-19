Mumbai News: Railways To Run 4 Special Festival Trains Between LTT And Hazur Sahib Nanded; Check Details

Special festival trains to run between Mumbai LTT and Hazur Sahib Nanded | Representational Image

Railways will run 4 Special Train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling during the festival season.

The details are as under:

LTT – Hazur Sahib Nanded – LTT Weekly special (4 services)

Train no.07604 Special will leave LTT, Mumbai at 16.35 hrs every Tuesday from 23.09.2025 to 30.09.2025 and will arrive H S Nanded at 06.30 hrs next day.

Train no.07603 Special will leave H S Nanded at 23.45 hrs every Monday from 22.09.2025 to 29.09.2025 and will arrive LTT, Mumbai at 13.40 hrs next day.

Composition: One First AC, Two AC 2-Tier, 6 AC-3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class , 4 General Second Class, 2 Generator Van and 1 Pantry Car.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani and Purna.

Reservation and Ticketing

Reservation: Bookings for special train No 07604 will open o¬n 20.09.2025 at all computerised reservation centres and o¬n website www.irctc.co.in.

Tickets for Unreserved Coaches can be booked through UTS with normal charges as applicable for superfast Mail / Exp trains.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

