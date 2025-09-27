CBI Arrests PESO Officer, Associates In Bribery Case; ₹26 Lakh Seized

CBI arrests PESO Joint Chief Controller Rajendra Rawat in Rs 26 lakh bribery case; cash and incriminating documents seized | Representative image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Shri Rajendra Rawat, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives at the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), West Circle Office, Navi Mumbai, along with a private individual, in connection with a bribery case.

The CBI registered the case following information about alleged large-scale corruption by Rawat in conspiracy with private consultants and agents. Acting on these inputs, the CBI conducted a trap operation, intercepting a private person delivering a package at the residence of Rawat. During questioning, the individual admitted to delivering a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to the officer’s wife.Investigators also recovered an additional Rs 7.5 lakh in unaccounted cash from the premises. Both amounts were seized.

Subsequent searches conducted by the CBI at Rawat’s office revealed another agent carrying Rs 8 lakh as illegal gratification, which was recovered from his vehicle. An architect present at the office also admitted to bringing Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe intended for another public servant. In total, approximately Rs 26 lakh, including the delivered bribe and unexplained cash, was seized. Several incriminating documents, including chat records and lists of PESO applications, were also recovered.

Both accused were produced before the Special CBI Court, Thane, which granted a five-day Police Custody Remand (PCR) till October 1, 2025. The investigation is ongoing.

Also Watch:

PESO, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is responsible for ensuring safety in the manufacture, storage, transport, and use of explosives, petroleum, and other hazardous substances. Its officers inspect sites, review applications, and issue licenses and permits for factories, storage facilities, petroleum pumps, and chemical plants, ensuring compliance with safety norms. According to the CBI, the alleged bribes were directly linked to misuse of this authority, with individuals seeking to bypass regulations or expedite approvals for PESO-related licenses and permissions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/