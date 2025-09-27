Raigad News: Smart Meter Awareness Drive Launched At BATU, Lonere To Educate Students On Benefits And Careers

An awareness and demonstration campaign on smart meters has been launched in colleges across Raigad Circle to promote their use and benefits. The initiative began at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, where around 300 students, along with faculty members and the principal, participated.

Live Demonstrations and App-Based Learning

During the session, students were introduced to smart meter technology through live demonstrations and app-based real-time data displays. Officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) explained the features of smart meters, cleared misconceptions, and highlighted their advantages in ensuring transparency, accuracy, and better energy management.

Career Opportunities Highlighted

Students inquired about new career opportunities linked to the large-scale rollout of the technology. Experts pointed out that the adoption of smart meters is generating jobs in installation, maintenance, data management, IT, analytics, and green energy consultancy.

Dignitaries Present

The program was attended by dignitaries including A. P. Shesh, Registrar; Sanjay Nalbalwar, Dean of Academics; Dr. Madhukar Dabhade, Principal; Dr. Nitin Lingayat, Head of Diploma Electrical Engineering; and M. F. A. R. Satarkar, Head of Degree Electrical Engineering, BATU. From MSEDCL, Pradeep Dalu, Executive Engineer, Roha Division, and R. J. Patil, Executive Engineer, Goregaon Division, shared their experiences with students.

Future Plans

Following the positive response, organizers announced that similar awareness and demonstration programs will soon be held in other colleges and schools across Raigad. They expressed confidence that the initiative will help build trust in smart meters and encourage their widespread adoption, contributing to sustainable and efficient energy use in the region.