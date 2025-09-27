Navi Mumbai News: AIMJC Launches 'Loknete Ramsheth Thakur Social-Educational Service Honor' To Recognise Exceptional Contributions

The All India Marathi Journalists’ Conference (AIMJC) has announced a new initiative to honor individuals making significant contributions in social and educational fields. Starting this year, the “Loknete Ramsheth Thakur Social-Educational Service Honor” award will recognize exceptional work beyond journalism.

Award Details and Funding

The award, funded through a Rs 25 lakh endowment by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, will carry a cash prize of Rs 51,111, along with a certificate, memento, shawl, and fruit offerings. The first awards ceremony is scheduled for February 2026.

Traditional Journalism Awards

Traditionally, AIMJC honors ten journalists annually through various awards, including the “Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar Life Honor Award” for senior journalists, which carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a certificate and memento.

Selection and Prestige

A selection committee will choose the recipient of the new award, which is expected to hold the same prestige as the journalism awards.

Discussion with Ramsheth Thakur

In a recent meeting in Panvel, AIMJC representatives S.M. Deshmukh, Milind Astivkar, and Panvel Taluka Press Club president Prashant Shedge discussed the award with Thakur.