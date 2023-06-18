Mumbai News: Private Bus Rams Into BEST Bus in Sion, Four Injured As Visual Surfaces

Four persons were injured when a private bus rammed into a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in central Mumbai on Sunday. According to police driver of private bus has been booked, further investigation is on.

The accident took place in Everard Nagar area of Sion around 7 am, when a BEST bus was heading towards Bandra from CBD Belapur, an official said.

Three passengers and the driver of the BEST bus were injured when a private luxury bus rammed into the vehicle, he said.

The injured were rushed to Sion hospital, where one of the victims, a 62-year-old woman, is recuperating, he said adding that rest were allowed to go home after primary treatment.

No complaints yet

According to Anil Desai, senior police inspector of Chunabhatti police, nobody has yet approached them for registering a complaint.

"Not the injured, or their families, and not even the BEST officials - have approached us for filing an FIR. Unless they don't we cannot take any action in the matter. In normal cases, at least the hospital authorities inform us about accidents like this, but they too haven't done that," Desai said.