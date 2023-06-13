Mumbai News: BEST Bus Runs Over 55-Year-Old In Mulund; Driver Arrested

Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident |

Five people died in two separate accidents in the state – one in Mulund and one on the Nashik stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, the police said on Monday.

A 55-year-old man died on Saturday night in Mulund after a BEST bus rammed into him. Deepak Thakkar was out for a stroll near the BMC Garden bus stop when the vehicle ran over him. The bus was heading towards Mulund Check Naka from Agarkar Chowk. The driver, Manoj Mhaske, 34, told the police that Thakkar abruptly came in front of his vehicle.

Thakkar was trying to cross the road, Mhaske said, adding that he pulled the handbrake but it was too late. The police took Thakkar to Agarwal Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Bus Driver Arrested

The police have placed Mhaske under arrest and registered a case. “We have sent the vehicle to the RTO for technical investigation and arrested the driver,” an official from Mulund station said.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and as many seriously injured after a car rammed into the divider on Samruddhi Expressway early Monday, an official said. The incident took place a little after midnight in Khambale Shivar in Sinnar Taluka, he said.

“The Toyota Innova was on its way to Shirdi from Mumbai. The incident took place between midnight and 1am. Prima facie, there was a tyre burst and the vehicle veered out of control and rammed into the divider,” he said.

Deceased Identified

The deceased have been identified as Razzaq Ahmed Sheikh (55), Sattar Sheikh Lala Sheikh (65), Sultana Sattar Sheikh (50) and Faiyaz Dagubhai Sheikh (40), the official said.

“Four other passengers have received serious injuries. One of them has been moved to Nashik for advanced treatment. The rest are hospitalised in Shirdi,” he said. A case has been registered and Wavi police is investigating the incident, the official added.