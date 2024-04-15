Mumbai News: Police Files FIR Against Loan Sharks For Circulating Nude Pictures Of Client

Representational Image

The RAK Marg police have filed an FIR after a 35-year-old man complained that he was harassed and traumatised by loan sharks who morphed his pictures and circulated them to his relatives and friends. The scammers also extracted Rs1.67 lakh from the complainant’s account.

The complaint alleges that even after repaying the loan, further demands for money were made, and failure to comply resulted in the distribution of nude photos to relatives.

Read Also Mumbai: Police Lodge FIR For Coercing Money With Threat Of Nude Photo Release Despite Loan Repayment

Complainant's Business Setup And Loan Application Process

According to the police, the complainant runs a ‘Mahila Gruh Udyog’ business with his wife. They have two accounts from where money transactions take place. By entering the details of those two accounts, the complainant downloaded apps to get loans from Grand Finance, Cash Max, Special Live, and Cash INR on his mobile. He was able to get a loan but just a week after taking the loan, the complainant deposited money into the UPI ID provided on the application.

Harassing Calls Made By Scammers To Extract Money

Despite this, the complainant received calls for money recovery. When they answered one of the calls, the caller claimed that there was still money owed. If the money wasn’t paid, nude photos would be sent to their relatives. The accused even sent morphed nude photos to their relatives. Subsequently, the complainant filed a case.