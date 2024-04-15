 Mumbai News: Police Files FIR Against Loan Sharks For Circulating Nude Pictures Of Client
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Police Files FIR Against Loan Sharks For Circulating Nude Pictures Of Client

Mumbai News: Police Files FIR Against Loan Sharks For Circulating Nude Pictures Of Client

Loan Shark Demanded More Money After Repayment, Threatened to Share Nude Photos

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The RAK Marg police have filed an FIR after a 35-year-old man complained that he was harassed and traumatised by loan sharks who morphed his pictures and circulated them to his relatives and friends. The scammers also extracted Rs1.67 lakh from the complainant’s account.

The complaint alleges that even after repaying the loan, further demands for money were made, and failure to comply resulted in the distribution of nude photos to relatives.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Lodge FIR For Coercing Money With Threat Of Nude Photo Release Despite Loan Repayment
article-image

Complainant's Business Setup And Loan Application Process

According to the police, the complainant runs a ‘Mahila Gruh Udyog’ business with his wife. They have two accounts from where money transactions take place. By entering the details of those two accounts, the complainant downloaded apps to get loans from Grand Finance, Cash Max, Special Live, and Cash INR on his mobile. He was able to get a loan but just a week after taking the loan, the complainant deposited money into the UPI ID provided on the application.

Read Also
Mumbai: Online Loan App Sends Morphed Nude Photo To Contacts Of Beautician Who Borrowed ₹10,000;...
article-image

Harassing Calls Made By Scammers To Extract Money

Despite this, the complainant received calls for money recovery. When they answered one of the calls, the caller claimed that there was still money owed. If the money wasn’t paid, nude photos would be sent to their relatives. The accused even sent morphed nude photos to their relatives. Subsequently, the complainant filed a case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: K Raheja Corp's Acquisition Of SoBo Central Mall Raises Development Speculations

Mumbai News: K Raheja Corp's Acquisition Of SoBo Central Mall Raises Development Speculations

Mumbai: Disabled Aid Scheme Launch By BMC Paused Due To Lok Sabha Polls

Mumbai: Disabled Aid Scheme Launch By BMC Paused Due To Lok Sabha Polls

Right To Sleep Is Basic Human Right, Can’t Be Violated: Bombay HC

Right To Sleep Is Basic Human Right, Can’t Be Violated: Bombay HC

'This Is Blatant': Bombay HC Irked By Trial And Sessions Court Judge’s Casual Approach In...

'This Is Blatant': Bombay HC Irked By Trial And Sessions Court Judge’s Casual Approach In...

Mumbai Metro One Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch; Passengers Safely Evacuated

Mumbai Metro One Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch; Passengers Safely Evacuated