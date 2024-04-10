Mumbai: Online Loan App Sends Morphed Nude Photo To Contacts Of Beautician Who Borrowed ₹ 10 Thousand; Case Registered

Photo: Representative Image

A beautician has filed a case with the LT Marg police after her morphed nude images were circulated among her acquaintances via a loan app.

The 26-year-old complainant was directed to an app called Everloan while browsing social media on April 1. Enticed by its promise of immediate cash with minimal interest and a seven-day repayment window, she succumbed to the offer and borrowed Rs 10,000 from the app. She also provided various identifying documents and a recent photo of herself as part of the application process.

Beautician Pressured to Pay Under Threat of Morphed Images

On April 7, she received calls inquiring about loan repayment, during which the caller pressured her to make the payment within 30 seconds. As she initiated the transaction, she was shocked to receive morphed images of herself, along with threats of disseminating morphed videos to her contacts.

Fearing further harassment, she hastily made the payment and promptly sought assistance from the police. The unknown perpetrators have been charged under sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.