Bhopal: Online Loan App Fraud Claims Another Life In Arif Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man said to be in his 20s, who had obtained loan from a third-party application in Arif Nagar, committed suicide following harassment by loan sharks on Friday, the police said. The police added the accused who had disbursed the loan were still calling the man on his phone, even after he died.

Investigating officer (IO) posted at Gautam Nagar police station, Ganesh Prasad told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Faizan Khan (25). He used to operate a tea kiosk in Arif Nagar locality of the city.

On Friday evening, the man was found hanging from the ceiling by his kin, who informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

His brother Irfan told the cops that someone had called on Faizan’s number and was demanding money. On learning this, the police checked Faizan’s cell phone and found that he had borrowed a loan from a third-party application.

Irfan said the unidentified callers even after learning that his brother had committed suicide, did not relent.

Faizan’s kin were told by the callers that he had paid off Rs 10 thousand. The Gautam Nagar police said till now, the amount of loan hasn’t been ascertained yet. And after detailed investigation, FIR pertaining to abetment of suicide will be lodged against the accused.

