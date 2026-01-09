Sajag Nagrik Manch Demands Statewide Awareness Campaign Over Voter Confusion In Maharashtra’s New Multi-Member Ward System

Voters To Cast Multiple Votes Under New Ward Panel System |

With Maharashtra set to implement the multi-member ward system for municipal elections for the first time, a citizens’ group has raised serious concerns over widespread voter confusion and has demanded an immediate statewide awareness campaign.

Lack of Voter Clarity

The Sajag Nagrik Manch (Alert Citizens’ Forum) has alleged that despite the far-reaching impact of this fundamental change in the election process, a majority of voters remain unclear about how voting under the new system will work.

Democratic Participation at Risk

The forum said the lack of clarity could adversely affect democratic participation. Under the multi-member ward system, voters will elect more than one corporator from a single ward instead of the earlier single-member format.

Unanswered Voting Questions

However, questions such as how many votes can be cast, whether voters must select candidates from the same panel or different parties, and the implications of split voting remain largely unanswered among the electorate, the forum stated.

Policy Intent Unclear

“The policy intent behind introducing the multi-member ward system has also not been clearly communicated to voters,” the forum said, calling the situation “deeply concerning for democracy”.

Importance of Informed Voting

Emphasising that informed voting is as important as voting itself, the forum said transparency is the backbone of democracy and that voters must understand the new system through practical, real-world demonstrations, not just official notifications.

Call for Statewide Awareness

Against this backdrop, the Sajag Nagrik Manch has urged the Maharashtra State Election Commission to immediately launch a comprehensive, state-level voter awareness campaign. Among the key demands are:

Launch of an official statewide awareness drive explaining the multi-member ward system in detail

Mandatory setting up of demo polling booths based on actual voting machines at railway stations, bus depots, markets, malls and other crowded public places

Compulsory daily broadcast of awareness videos and explainer messages on electronic, print and digital media

Direct engagement programmes, workshops and mock voting exercises in schools, colleges, housing societies and industrial areas

Clear communication on whether elected corporators will be responsible for the entire ward or only specific sections, and what tangible benefits the new system will bring over the next five years

Risks of Poor Education

Warning of the risks involved, the forum said failure to educate voters adequately could weaken public trust in the democratic process.

Voting Correctly Strengthens Democracy

“Voting is a democratic duty, but voting correctly and with understanding is democracy’s real strength. Introducing a fundamental change like the multi-member ward system without properly educating voters is akin to keeping democracy in the dark,” said Sudhir Dani, Convener, Sajag Nagrik Manch, Navi Mumbai.

Urgent Action Requested

The forum has appealed to the State Election Commission to treat the issue with urgency and issue clear instructions to district collectors and municipal commissioners to ensure a uniform, effective and voter-centric awareness campaign across Maharashtra.

