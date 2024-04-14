Mumbai: Police Lodge FIR For Coercing Money With Threat Of Nude Photo Release Despite Loan Repayment

FIR | Representational Image

RAK Marg Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the threat to disseminate nude photos on social media despite the repayment of a loan. The FIR was lodged against unidentified individuals. The complaint alleges that even after repaying the loan, further demands for money were made, and failure to comply resulted in the distribution of nude photos to relatives.

According to the information received from RAK Marg Police, the complainant runs a "Mahila Gruh Udyog" business with his wife. They have two accounts from where money transactions take place. By entering the details of those two accounts, the complainant downloaded Grand Finance, Cash Max, Special Live, Cash INR applications on his mobile. Some money came into his account from these applications.

According to the complaint, just a week after taking the loan, the complainant deposited money into the UPI ID provided on the application. Despite this, in recent days, the complainant has been receiving calls for recovery. When they answered one of the calls, the caller claimed that there was still money owed. If the money wasn't paid, nude photos would be sent to their relatives.

The accused even sent morphed nude photos to their relatives. Subsequently, the complainant went to the police station and filed a complaint against the unknown accused.

As per police reports, an FIR has been filed citing IPC sections 384, 385, 419, 420, 500, along with IT Act 66 (C), 66 (D), and 67 (A). A police official disclosed that the accused extracted Rs 1.67 lakh from the complainant's account, yet the threats persisted.