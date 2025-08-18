 Mumbai News: Police Arrest 2 Men For Killing 25-Year-Old Cab Driver Over Parking Dispute
Mumbai News: Police Arrest 2 Men For Killing 25-Year-Old Cab Driver Over Parking Dispute

The Malvani police arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old cab driver following a parking dispute on Friday. Sahil Gujjar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West, was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries early Sunday.

Megha Kuchik
Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Mumbai News: Police Arrest 2 Men For Killing 25-Year-Old Cab Driver Over Parking Dispute | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malvani police arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old cab driver following a parking dispute on Friday. Sahil Gujjar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West, was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital but succumbed to his injuries early Sunday.

Those arrested are Farooque Sheikh and Awez Shaikh. Police have registered a murder case against five to six members of the ‘313 gang’, allegedly run by Sajid Khan, 35, and Pandey, both known history-sheeters. The gang is reportedly involved in harassment and extortion in the area.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 7 pm in front of the 25th Masjid in Malvani. Gujjar had returned to plot 50 to park his cab, which belonged to businessman Ateeq Ansari. Farooque Sheikh and Awez Shaikh demanded money from him. When Gujjar refused, a scuffle broke out, and he was stabbed multiple times.

Sahil’s uncle, Hasan Gujjar, said, “After the quarrel, Shaikh called his accomplices, and nearly 20 to 30 members of the 313 gang arrived and assaulted him, causing him to collapse.” Gujjar was scheduled to get married on August 30.

