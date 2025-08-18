 Mumbai News: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Flat Registration Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Flat Registration Dispute

Mumbai News: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Flat Registration Dispute

The Powai police have yet to act on cross-FIRs filed by two senior bureaucrats over a dispute regarding flat registrations. A police officer said, “We are investigating the matter. It is a financial dispute.”

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Powai Police Yet To Act On Cross-FIRs Between Senior Bureaucrats Over Flat Registration Dispute | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Powai police have yet to act on cross-FIRs filed by two senior bureaucrats over a dispute regarding flat registrations. A police officer said, “We are investigating the matter. It is a financial dispute.”

About The Case

Umesh Chandiwade, 47, additional secretary in the home department, has accused his colleague Rajesh Govil, 58, deputy secretary in the same department, of cheating him and others of Rs 2.61 crore. This FIR, filed on July 19, followed an earlier complaint lodged by Govil in 2024. Both men live in Blue Bell Society, Powai.

Read Also
Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor Named NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate
article-image

According to the FIR, an agreement was signed in 1986 among builder Hiranandani, the state government and the MMRDA, under which Hiranandani was to hand over 1,296 flats, including units in Blue Bell Society. However, a PIL was later filed, complicating matters legally. To meet litigation expenses, each society member contributed Rs 1 lakh, totalling Rs 28 lakh, which was given to Govil. Chandiwade claimed that in a society meeting, Govil told members the court’s decision would take five to six years but offered to get the flats registered within eight months, citing documents and official contacts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe

For this, he allegedly demanded Rs 10-15 lakh per member. Between July 2019 and 2021, 23 members handed over Rs 2.61 crore, with some even taking loans. Chandiwade said he collected Rs1.5 crore from residents of B Wing and gave it to Govil. The flats were never registered, and when residents sought refunds in March 2022, Govil allegedly failed to return the money

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...