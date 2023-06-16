Mumbai News: Plugged For Charging, BEST's E-Bus Catches Fire At Malvani Depot

FPJ

Mumbai: A BEST's electric air-conditioned(AC) bus caught fire on Friday afternoon while it was plugged for charging at Malvani depot. As the vehicle was empty, nobody was injured. According to the BEST spokesperson, the blaze erupted at around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single-decker e-bus. The fire brigade was called immediately and the flames were doused. “The bus, hired from a private contractor, had completed a 53 km run till Friday morning on route no 359 (Powai bus station to Malvani) and arrived at the depot at around 1pm,” he said.

Possibility of mechanical or electrical faults

The exact origin and factors contributing to the incident are currently under investigation and experts are examining the bus for any potential mechanical or electrical faults that may have triggered the fire, said an official. According to sources, the fire started in the AC unit installed on the bus roof.

“We will closely work with the local authorities to identify the cause of the fire and accordingly take remedial actions,” said Tata Motors which has manufactured the bus.