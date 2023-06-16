 Mumbai News: Plugged For Charging, BEST's E-Bus Catches Fire At Malvani Depot
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Plugged For Charging, BEST's E-Bus Catches Fire At Malvani Depot

Mumbai News: Plugged For Charging, BEST's E-Bus Catches Fire At Malvani Depot

Exact cause of fire yet to be determined; blaze started in AC unit, say sources

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: A BEST's electric air-conditioned(AC) bus caught fire on Friday afternoon while it was plugged for charging at Malvani depot. As the vehicle was empty, nobody was injured. According to the BEST spokesperson, the blaze erupted at around 2.55 pm on the rooftop of the single-decker e-bus. The fire brigade was called immediately and the flames were doused. “The bus, hired from a private contractor, had completed a 53 km run till Friday morning on route no 359 (Powai bus station to Malvani) and arrived at the depot at around 1pm,” he said.

Possibility of mechanical or electrical faults

The exact origin and factors contributing to the incident are currently under investigation and experts are examining the bus for any potential mechanical or electrical faults that may have triggered the fire, said an official. According to sources, the fire started in the AC unit installed on the bus roof.

“We will closely work with the local authorities to identify the cause of the fire and accordingly take remedial actions,” said Tata Motors which has manufactured the bus. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: BEST Bus Runs Over 55-Year-Old In Mulund; Driver Arrested
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-employee Charged With Sharing Confidential Data With Rivals

Mumbai: Ex-employee Charged With Sharing Confidential Data With Rivals

Mumbai News: Columnist & Author Tavleen Singh Slams BEST For 'Lousy Service' After Power Outage

Mumbai News: Columnist & Author Tavleen Singh Slams BEST For 'Lousy Service' After Power Outage

Mumbai Women's Safety: Face Recognition Cameras at all CR Stations by Diwali, Assures BJP's Chitra...

Mumbai Women's Safety: Face Recognition Cameras at all CR Stations by Diwali, Assures BJP's Chitra...

Mumbai News: Plugged For Charging, BEST's E-Bus Catches Fire At Malvani Depot

Mumbai News: Plugged For Charging, BEST's E-Bus Catches Fire At Malvani Depot

Maharashtra: BRS Is B Team Of BJP, Says NCP

Maharashtra: BRS Is B Team Of BJP, Says NCP