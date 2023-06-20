Mumbai News: People Jam And Sing Kishore Kumar’s Song Inside Local Train (Watch)

Mumbai: A heartwarming video circulating on social media has caught the attention of netizens.

The video posted on Instagram shows a group of daily commuters in a Mumbai local train engaging in an impromptu jamming and singing session.

The video, originally shared by @sashankpandeyy, showcases the lively atmosphere within the train compartment.

The participants can be seen singing the popular song "O Mere Dil Ke Chain" by Kishore Kumar, with a few individuals even breaking into dance. Accompanying the post, @sashankpandeyy wrote, "Who said we only fight in local trains?"

Initially shared on June 1, the post has garnered more than 98,000 likes, indicating its widespread popularity.

Here is what people are saying about this clip:

One internet user wrote, “Mujhe kyu aisi train nahi milti.”

Another wrote, “College khatam hogaya par mahoul banane ka tareeka aaj bhi wahi hai.”

Someone added, “Uncle passed the vibe check.”

"Wow!!! love you Mumbaikars...way to go...will join you all someday for sure," expressed a user.