Mumbai News: Empty Local Derails In Ambernath, Visuals Surface

The derailed local at Ambernath | Kamal Mishra

In a recent incident at Ambernath siding, an empty EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rake known as a local train derailed, resulting in the disruption of Down (DN) train services between Kalyan and Karjat. The incident occurred at approximately 08:25 am on Sunday morning when one trolley wheel of a coach in the empty rake service derailed.

Multiple local and passenger trains delayed due to incident

As a result of the derailment, the empty local train rake encroached upon the Down main line, causing hindrance to the train traffic in the affected section. Efforts are underway to rerail the empty rake and restore normal operations as soon as possible. The authorities express their regrets for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

The disruption in train services has impacted three specific trains. The LTT- Vishakhapatnam express train has been detained at Ambarnath station's home signal, while one down Badlapur local train has been detained at Ulhasnagar station. Additionally, one down Ambarnath local train is also being held at the home signal of Ulhasnagar station. The inconvenience caused to passengers aboard these three trains is deeply regretted.

No injuries reported

Currently, the Down section between Kalyan and Badlapur is blocked due to the incident. However, train services are operational in the Down section from Badlapur to Karjat and in the UP (Upwards) section from Karjat to Kalyan. Fortunately, since the local train rake was empty at the time of the derailment, there were no passengers on board, and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Authorities are working diligently to rectify the situation and restore normal train operations as soon as possible. "Passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and follow instructions from railway officials regarding alternative arrangements or delays caused by the incident" said a senior officer of CR.