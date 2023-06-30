Mumbai News: Passenger Falls From Seat, Dies on BEST Bus No.115 | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A passenger mysteriously died on board BEST bus number 115 (NCPA-CSMT) on Friday evening. He was rushed to GT Hospital by an ambulance but was pronounced dead by the doctors. The incident occurred near Sakhar Bhavan at around 5.15pm.

Eyewitnesses reported that Ratate, who was occupying a designated senior citizen seat, suddenly lost his balance and fell from his seat, injuring his chin in the process. Regrettably, he became unconscious immediately following the fall, prompting immediate action from the bus staff. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.