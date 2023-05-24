Mumbai News: Parties gear up for BMC polls; fine-tune their strategies

BMC Headquarters | Representative Image

Political parties, including the BJP, and the two Shiv Sena factions, are hiring political research and analysis agencies in the run-up to the BMC elections.

Even though the polls are going to be held only after the rains, the parties are not taking any chances and they want to fine-tune their strategies well in advance.

The stakes are high since the BMC is the richest civic body in the country. One of the companies that they have approached is Gateway Political Strategies, led by US-based Harshvardhan Ranshivre. Son of a retired assistant commissioner of police Sudhir Ranshivre, Harshvardhan is an expert in data crunching and analysis. He had earlier worked with psephologist Prashant Kishore and has honed his skills in the US.

BMC polls' significance

The BMC is the largest civic body in India and plays a crucial role in managing the infrastructure, services, and development of Mumbai.

These elections determine the composition of the BMC and impact the policies and decision-making processes that affect the daily lives of millions of Mumbaikars. Moreover, the civic body is the richest among all municipal corporations and has the ability to influence the larger political landscape in Maharashtra.

The outcomes of these elections have the potential to shape alliances, power dynamics, and future policies in the state.