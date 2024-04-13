Mumbai News: Parel Bizman Loses ₹ 1.75 Crore To Fake NTC Redevelopment Promise; Case Registered

Unsplash (Representative Image)

A businessman from Parel has approached the Bhoiwada police, alleging that he was cheated by two persons on the pretext of redevelopment of land owned by the National Textile Corporation (NTC). He said he paid Rs3 crore to the duo, who later refused to return Rs1.75 crore.

Rajesh Mirgal And Harvinder Singh Bindra's Business Connection

The complainant, Rajesh Mirgal, 54, has been running a construction business named Shree Samarth Developers since 2014. He said he was introduced to Harvinder Singh Bindra, the owner of a firm named Update Advertising and Marketing Pvt Ltd, 10 years ago by his friend Jayesh Ajgaonkar.

In September 2020, he was told that Bindra had bagged the redevelopment of 12 chawls at the NTC site and needed Rs3 crore for the set up. Mirgal was offered two chawls – Digvijay Textile Mill and India United Mill – for redevelopment in return.

Bindra's Dealings With Mirgal And NTC

Mirgal was provided a letter signed by Nihar Ranjan Dash, who back then was the chairman and managing director of NTC. Bindra allegedly also took Mirgal to Manoj Kumar, chairman of NTC Mumbai, who showed him the area of Kohinoor Mill. Mirgal was also shown Tata Mill in Parel and National Textile Mill in Kalachowki.

After the payment, Mirgal neither got the contract nor his money back. He then went to NTC to check on Bindra’s alleged contract but was shocked to find the information false. From May 2021 to September 2021, Bindra paid Rs1.24 crore back to Mirgal but refused to pay the remaining amount.