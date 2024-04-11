 Mumbai News: NGO Team Team Loses ₹ 72 Thousand To Fraud Agent Offering Railway Tickets; Case Registered
The police have filed a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 01:33 AM IST
NGO Team Team Loses ₹ 72 Thousand To Fraud Agent Offering Railway Tickets; Case Registered | Representational Image

A railway agent listed on JustDial was found to be fraudulent after providing 18 fake tickets worth Rs72,500 to a woman affiliated with an NGO. The police have filed a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Bhasha Singh, the complainant, filed an FIR at the Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station.

Timeline Of The Event Leading To Scam

According to information received from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police, Singh, residing in the RBI quarters and running an NGO, wanted to go to Guwahati with her team for a project. When she checked the tickets on the IRCTC official website, it didn’t show any confirmed tickets available, following which she sought the help of a broker.

Singh found one agent named Abu Ali listed on JustDial. On calling, he assured confirmed tickets and later informed Singh that all tickets were issued and confirmed. Subsequently, he sent a Lokmanya Tilak Agartala Express (Train No. 12519) ticket via WhatsApp. Upon verifying the PNR number online, all tickets displayed ‘confirmed’. 

Ticket Checker Informs Singh That The Confirmed Tickets Were Fake

Singh then transferred Rs72,500 from her account and her colleague’s account to Ali. On April 7, the journey date, the team found other people were sitting in their seats with the same PNR number. When they asked the Ticket Checker (TC), he informed them that the tickets were fake and asked them to file a complaint with the cyber police. Meanwhile, when Singh tried to call Ali, his mobile was switched off.

