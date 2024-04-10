Mumbai: Man Attempts ₹6 Lakh Fraud On The Pretext Of Offering Job In Actor Akshay Kumar's Production House

Actor Akshay Kumar | Photo by ANI

The accused, who was trying to dupe a social media influencer in the name of getting her selected in film star Akshay Kumar's production house, was saved due to an alert girl's awareness. She first called the production house and got the details of the accused. When she found out that there was no one with that name in the production house, she reported the fraud to the Juhu police and the police arrested the accused.

According to information received from Juhu police, on April 03, Princekumar Rajan Anjanikumar Sinha (29) called Pooja Anandani (28) from his mobile phone and falsely told her that his name was Rohan Mehra and that he was calling from actor Akshay Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films. Whereas he was not working in that production house Cape of Good Films and he pretended to get the woman a job here.

The accused Sinha told the Anandani that he wanted a good profile photo of her and he would get her photo clicked by film star Amitabh Bachchan's photographer. For which he demanded Rs 6 lakh. The accused told the Anandani that after getting her profile photo, she would get a job in a film company.

A Juhu Police officer stated that the complainant, Pooja Anandani known as a social media influencer for her impressive reels, received a call from the accused promising her a job in Akshay Kumar's production house. The accused even disclosed details about the characters in an upcoming film and falsely claimed the woman was selected for a role. Fortunately, the Anandani became suspicious and alerted the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

An officer said that the accused Sinha told the Anandani that a film is being made on Nirbhaya. She has to be selected for that. After that he called her to meet him in Juhu. The second meeting was in a coffee shop, where he asked Amitabh Bachchan's photographer to take a picture of the woman. After this, the third meeting was held in JW Marriott Juhu. Where the Anandani had already called the police and he was arrested from there.