Mumbai News: Overcrowding, Chaos At Andheri Station Due To Temporary Closure Of Old FOB

The Western Railway (WR) authorities have temporarily closed the old foot overbridge (FOB) at the south end of Andheri station, connecting platforms 4/5 and 6/7, for essential repairs. The closure of this crucial bridge has caused significant overcrowding and pressure on the remaining FOBs and escalators. The closure commenced on October 7 and is expected to last for 35 days.

With a daily average footfall of 341,218, Andheri station, considered one of the busiest on WR’s suburban section, has nine platforms and six FOBs. “The rush on the alternative FOBs has surged, leading to concerns about passenger safety and comfort,” said D Thakkar, a frequent commuter.

However, authorities said they have implemented crowd control measures. “Eight unidirectional escalators have been installed to facilitate passenger movement, and three entry points in both west and east directions are already in place,” said a WR official. He said that regular announcements urging passengers to use the available FOBs and avoid track crossings are made. “Adequate security staff and ticket-checking personnel have been deployed to assist passengers during crowded conditions,” he said. “The repair work is expected to enhance the overall infrastructure and passenger experience at Andheri station once completed,” said another official.

