Mumbai News: Over 31% Mumbaikars Book Train Tickets Digitally

Representative photo

In Mumbai, where millions rely on the suburban rail network for their daily commute, the adoption of digital ticketing solutions has witnessed remarkable growth. August 2023 brought forth significant insights into the transformation of ticketing habits, revealing that 31.28% of Mumbaikars embraced the UTS Mobile app, ATVMs (Automatic Ticket Vending Machines), and JTBS (Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sewak) services. This is around 12 percent more than the same period of last year. In August 2022 around 20 percent passengers had these apps.

"This shift in ticketing preferences not only reflects changing commuter behaviors but also contributes significantly to the revenue of Mumbai's unreserved ticketing services" said an official of CR.

₹105.40 crores generated from unreserved ticketing in August 2023

Mumbai Division of CR which operates the suburban rail network, reported a staggering total revenue of ₹105.40 crores from unreserved ticketing in August 2023. This revenue was generated from 12.27 crore passengers who utilized these services during the month. Notably, 31.28% of these passengers, approximately 3.82 crores, opted for the convenience of UTS Mobile app, ATVMs, or JTBS.

"What's truly impressive is that this 31.28% share of passengers translates into a revenue share of 42.64%. In August alone, the digital-savvy commuters contributed ₹44.93 crores to the Mumbai Division's revenue stream. This substantial contribution signifies a shifting paradigm in ticket purchasing, with a growing number of passengers choosing the convenience and efficiency of digital ticketing options" said an official.

According to CR, the daily revenue earnings from these digital services stand at a remarkable ₹1.43 crores. This figure is particularly significant when considering that it constitutes 42.11% of the total daily earnings of ₹3.40 crores generated from unreserved ticketing services.

"The August 2023 data regarding the adoption of UTS Mobile app, ATVMs, and JTBS services in Mumbai underscores the transformation of ticketing habits among the city's commuters. This shift not only reflects the convenience and efficiency of digital ticketing options but also significantly bolsters the revenue of the Mumbai Division's unreserved ticketing services" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the CR.

Read Also Mumbai News: Nearly 14 crore local train passengers switched to smart ticketing options in 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)