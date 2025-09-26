Mumbai News: One Year After Completion, Crawford Market’s Redeveloped Building For Fish Vendors Awaits OC From BMC

Crawford Market’s Redeveloped Building For Fish Vendors Awaits OC From BMC | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

A year after completion, two new buildings in Phase 2 of the 154-year-old redeveloped Crawford Market still await an Occupation Certificate (OC) from the BMC. “In the new building, Block 3 for fish vendors and Block 4 for mutton vendors are completed. The OC from the BMC is in process,” said Abha Narian Lambah, the conservation architect heading the redevelopment project.

Crawford Market Redevelopment

Officially known as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, Crawford Market’s phase one involved the restoration of the heritage market building from 2015 to 2018. Phase two involves four new blocks, a one-acre open plaza, and basement parking.

Delays Affecting Vendor Shifts

The vendors from the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Fish Market (CSM) and Dadar Fish Market are also planned to be rehabilitated in the redeveloped Crawford Market. “If the section reserved for fish vendors is completed, why is there a delay in shifting the fish vendors? The fish vendors from CSM and Dadar do business on the road, thereby creating traffic jams. The fish market at Elphinstone Road is adding to the chaos after the closure of Elphinstone Bridge,” said civic activist Chetan Kamble. The residents of Swarajya CHS recently held a meeting with MP Anil Desai, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Zone II, and others, with the main demand to permanently remove the fish market from Senapati Bapat Marg.

Activists Demand Compliance with Rules

Activist Kamlakar Shenoy has been fighting against the BMC for allowing vendors from Crawford Market to put their stalls on the road, claiming it is a blatant violation of basic municipal rules. “Where in the MRTP Act and MMC Act is it mentioned that hawkers can do business on the road? The BMC is now planning to relocate the fish market to sheds erected on MRA Marg.”

BMC Cites Funding and Development Plan Issues

“For ten years, the BMC has been redeveloping the Crawford Market. There is no official response to why there is a delay. The BMC lacks funds to give to the contractor to complete the work on time,” Shenoy said. Meanwhile, Kamble noted that the OC is delayed because the market building is on a Development Plan Road.

The BMC has stated that it will take at least one and a half years for the Crawford Market building to be fully ready for occupation. The FPJ tried calling and texting Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Markets) Manish Valanju and Executive Engineer P. Thorat for an official comment on the status of Crawford Market; however, neither responded.

Open Plaza and Basement Parking Work Underway

Lambah said that the work on the open plaza and basement parking is in process, but it is time-consuming as it requires digging 11 meters below ground using diamond cutters. “We are carrying out the challenging work without relocation of the vendors. It will take at least a year to complete the work.”