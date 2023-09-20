Mumbai News: One Held For Snatching Purse Of Japanese National | Representative Image

Mumbai: In 24 hours, the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police arrested a man who allegedly snatched the purse of the Japanese consulate official's wife. The accused was identified as Mohammad Arbaaz Abdul Sattar Siddiqui.

CCTV footages scanned to identify accused

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Sayuri Toshihiro was taking a stroll with her husband at the Horniman Circle. She had come to Mumbai for Ganpati darshan. After getting a complaint about the crime, the cops started scanning the CCTV footage of that area and identified Siddiqui. The visuals showed two persons on a motorcycle and the pillion rider snatching the purse.

The consulate official lives in Malabar Hill and had come to the Taj Hotel with his wife. After leaving the hotel, the couple came to the Horniman Circle after having 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha, said a police official

