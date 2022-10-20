e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man and his son held for snatching woman’s purse

Indore: Man and his son held for snatching woman’s purse

Police claim to have arrested the accused within 20 hours

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A man and his son were arrested for snatching a purse containing mobile phones, cash and gold rings from a woman in the Juni Indore area on Thursday. The police claimed that the accused were arrested within 20 hours of the incident.

According to Juni Indore police station-in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar, a woman, named Manisha Pardeshi, of Mhow was robbed of her purse by two bikers in Sindhi Colony on Wednesday. The woman cried out for help but the accused managed to flee. She informed the police that two mobile phones of hers, two gold rings, some cash and documents were in the purse. After registering a case, the police started a search for the accused.

CCTVs installed at many locations were checked and footage showed the suspects fleeing from the scene. Constable Vinit from the Juni Indore police station identified the accused. On the basis of the bike registration number, the police arrested Adil Sheikh and Mohammad Jakir, residents of the Azad Nagar area of the city.

Jakir is the stepfather of Adil and they live in the same area. The accused allegedly confessed to snatching the purse from the woman. A purse, mobile phones, Rs 10,000 and their bike were seized by the police from the accused and further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Indore: RRCAT-BD India sign MoU to introduce e-beam sterilization technology globally
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man and his son held for snatching woman’s purse

Indore: Man and his son held for snatching woman’s purse

Indore: AICTSL launches 4 new buses from Hatod to Semliya Chau

Indore: AICTSL launches 4 new buses from Hatod to Semliya Chau

Indore: Govt spends Rs 500 to test each sample at Mobile Food Testing Lab

Indore: Govt spends Rs 500 to test each sample at Mobile Food Testing Lab

Indore: Mining inspector Rashmi Pandey attached to election office

Indore: Mining inspector Rashmi Pandey attached to election office

Indore: 199 candidates against 265 vacancies selected for PhD in management

Indore: 199 candidates against 265 vacancies selected for PhD in management