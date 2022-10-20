Indore: Man and his son held for snatching woman’s purse

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A man and his son were arrested for snatching a purse containing mobile phones, cash and gold rings from a woman in the Juni Indore area on Thursday. The police claimed that the accused were arrested within 20 hours of the incident.

According to Juni Indore police station-in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar, a woman, named Manisha Pardeshi, of Mhow was robbed of her purse by two bikers in Sindhi Colony on Wednesday. The woman cried out for help but the accused managed to flee. She informed the police that two mobile phones of hers, two gold rings, some cash and documents were in the purse. After registering a case, the police started a search for the accused.

CCTVs installed at many locations were checked and footage showed the suspects fleeing from the scene. Constable Vinit from the Juni Indore police station identified the accused. On the basis of the bike registration number, the police arrested Adil Sheikh and Mohammad Jakir, residents of the Azad Nagar area of the city.

Jakir is the stepfather of Adil and they live in the same area. The accused allegedly confessed to snatching the purse from the woman. A purse, mobile phones, Rs 10,000 and their bike were seized by the police from the accused and further investigations are underway.