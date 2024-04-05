Mumbai News: National Alliance of People’s Movements Proposes Draft River Protection Law, Voices Concern For River Conservation

File

Mumbai: During a press conference on April 4th organized by the River Valley Forum under the National Alliance of People’s Movements, representatives from various organizations nationwide voiced concerns over governmental policies, both at central and state levels. The River Valley Forum and NAPM are circulating the draft of the People’s River Protection Bill to political parties and MPs, aiming for its incorporation into manifestos to raise awareness about the significant challenges facing rivers and riverine communities. Environmental issues, particularly the plight of dying rivers and the need for rejuvenation, are often neglected in these manifestos, the activists urge government and political organizations to prioritize environmental concerns in their agendas.

Medha Patkar, social activist and founder of NAPM said, "From the glacial rivers of the Himalaya to the Periyar, we are campaigning for rivers to be recognized as living entities, demanding the strengthening and decentralization of river governance to protect rivers and riparian rights of peasants – especially smallholders, fisherfolk, nomadic communities, and several indigenous and marginalized communities. For this purpose, we are releasing a draft of a proposed central legislation aimed at Protection, Conservation, and Rejuvenation of Rivers and Riparian Rights in India."

Manshi Asher of Himdhara Pariyavaran Samuh in Himachal Pradesh said, "The Himalayan rivers demand attention nationally and internationally. Despite their vital role in our ecosystem and food security, political manifestos overlook environmental concerns. The proposal for 138 dams in Himachal Pradesh alone is alarming, with a clear connection between dam construction and disasters. The region faces threats of floods due to unchecked infrastructure development. Authorities must prioritize sustainable practices over hydroelectric dams to preserve the environment."

Read Also Ladakh Protests: 4 Major Reasons Behind The Demonstration Held In Chilling Temperatures

Environmental Crisis In Ladakh

‘The ongoing struggle in Ladakh is highlighting the urgency of the ecological crisis in the region’. The linked issue of mismanagement of transboundary rivers was further highlighted by Mahendra Yadav of Kosi Nav Nirman Manch, Bihar.



‘River embankments have been pushed as false solutions to control rivers and have become a cause of floods. The riparian communities have faced displacement and even mechanisms like the Kosi peedit vikas Pradhikaran have been only paper and have provided no relief or rehabilitation’.

Community Leaders Urge Public Dialogue for Environmental Governance and Conflict Resolution

Rajkumar Sinha from Bargi and Basania Bandh Sangharsh, Madhya Pradesh highlighted the twin problems of urban pollution and illegal sand mining on the Narmada and its tributaries. ‘Unless there is a public dialogue and involvement in governance we cannot address these questions’, he added and also highlighted how adivasis who conserve water bodies and forests more in scheduled areas are facing the brunt of extractive developmental policies.

Speaking from the Mullaperiyar experience, SP Ravi from All Kerala River Protection Council raised the need for ‘people to people dialogue for conflict resolution instead of relying on politicians who only escalate the conflicts for vested interests’.

‘As we have seen in the case of the Sabarmati Riverfront case in the High Court – if we do not look at the natural river flows in planning then this is bound to create problems for the citizens’, added Krishnakant of Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti, Gujarat.

Highlights Of The Proposed Draft

Key highlights of the proposed draft River Protection law include recognizing rivers as vital life sources and prioritizing their protection in development paradigms, addressing unjust encroachments like dams and embankments while aligning with existing laws, ensuring continuous and unpolluted river flow, advocating for afforestation and protection of river catchment areas, conducting comprehensive assessments of river impacts and ecosystems, addressing displacement concerns, establishing a River Basin Authority with diverse representation, and taking legal actions against violations.