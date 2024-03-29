Mumbai's Poisar River Rejuvenation Hindered By Encroachments, Impeding Sewerage Treatment Plant Construction

Mumbai: The encroachment has been a major hurdle in the widening of Poisar river branch ‘B’ as well as the construction of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) under the rejuvenation project, a civic official said. Around 50 per cent of the sewer network and access roads to three STPs are affected by encroachment, comprising 2,267 hutments in Malad and Kandivali areas.

The Poisar river originates from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Malad East and flows through Kandivali, ultimately meeting Malad Creek at Malad West. The approximate length of the river within the BMC jurisdiction is 9.290km. The civic Storm Water Department (SWD) has undertaken various work to abate flooding in adjoining areas of the Poisar river. Along with this, a rejuvenation and beautification project has been initiated in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The work includes the construction of 10 STPs with a total capacity of 33.5 million litres per day, along with 15 years of operation and maintenance, laying of sewer lines, construction of a service road, building roadside drains, and construction of 13 Interceptors to manage wastewater flow. The Free Press Journal in its March 26 edition reported on delays in river widening work.

As per the civic official, “Approximately 7.2km of the river’s length has been widened, while 2.9km are still encroached upon. The stretch of Hanuman Nagar, Bihari Tekedi, and the B branch of the Poisar river are currently encroached upon. A work order for widening the B branch has recently been issued. The work will be carried out after the removal of encroachments by R South ward.

The process for obtaining permissions from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and forest department is underway for two of the STPs. “It is essential to remove these encroachments to complete the project within the stipulated time. Once the encroachments are removed by the concerned ward offices, the works can be commenced, the civic said.