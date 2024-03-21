Mira-Bhayandar: Locals Halt Govt's Helipad Construction At Uttan's Major Playground

FPJ

Local villagers are up in arms against the government’s move to construct a helipad at the lone major playground in the coastal area of Chowk near Uttan in Bhayandar. Considering the frequent movement of very important persons (VIP’s)-especially ministers and future requirement of introducing air ambulances, the state government had decided to construct eight helipads in some of the important locations in the district. Accordingly, two playgrounds had been earmarked for helipads in Bhayandar.

Subsequently, the contractors appointed by the state's public works department (PWD) started construction work of a helipad at the open space near the Narveer Chimaji Appa Memorial. Irate over the move, villagers-especially the local fisherwomen and sports enthusiasts took a lead to launch a movement in the form of a signature drive to register their opposition against the construction of the helipad.

Shiv Sena Legislator Pratap Sarnaik Leads Successful Campaign Against Helipad Project

The project was rolled-back following the intervention of Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who visited the playground on Thursday and established contact with the chief minister to apprise him about the situation and convey the sentiments of villagers.

“The chief minister responded positively by directing the district collector and other concerned officials to roll-back the helipad project on the playground. The need for a helipad cannot be ignored; however, it should not be built at places where citizens are inconvenienced and are denied their rightful facilities like a playground.” said Sarnaik.

Local Residents Vow to Protect Reserved Playground Amidst Helipad Controversy

Notably, the open space has been tagged as a reserved playground facility in the new development plan (DP) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). “Frequented by children and budding sportspersons for practising various sports, this is the only playground amidst a cluster of surrounding villages which is also used for cultural activities and caters to the needs of the local fisherfolk for drying fishes.

We will never allow the government to snatch this place from us.” said former corporator-Georgy Govind. The helipad is now expected to be relocated near the proposed metro card shed on government-owned land in Dongri, near Uttan. Notably, a similar attempt to construct a helipad at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose ground in Bhayandar (west) was thwarted by local residents, last month.