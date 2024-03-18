Mira-Bhayandar: Gang of Illegal Bangladeshis Running Sex Racket Busted, 2 Women Rescued

Representative Image

A 38-year-old man, alleged to be a part of a gang of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants running sex racket, has been arrested, while two women were rescued. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Alamgir Mandal alias Sultan, a resident of Versova. He along with two of his absconding aides used to operate from dingy lodges in Mumbai, Thane, Kashimira and Mira Road.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police sent a decoy customer to the gang, and a deal was struck. Subsequently, a trap was laid near Hotel Ajit Palace on the service road of the highway in Kashimira. The cops nabbed Sultan when he arrived with the women. After the arrest, Sultan failed to produce a passport and visa, validating his stay in India.

Prima facie investigations revealed that the trio operated the racket via social messaging platforms, including WhatsApp. They used to send the women's photos to potential clients, and charged Rs15,000 from a customer.

Apart from registering an offence under the Indian Penal Code section 370 (human trafficking)

and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, Sultan has been also booked under the Indian Passport and Foreigners Acts, police said. The case has been handed over to the Kashimira police station. While the rescued women have been sent to a welfare home, the accused has been remanded to custody. The police have launched a manhunt to trace Sultan’s accomplices.