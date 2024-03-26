'Fight Will Continue': Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day Hunger Strike Over Statehood For Ladakh

X

Noted climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk ended his 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh on Tuesday. However, Wangchuk insisted that his fight will continue.

"I will continue to fight for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and people's political rights," Wangchuk said as he ended the hunger strike. As per reports, thousands of people gathered in various parts of Ladakh as Wangchuk ended his fast.

VIDEO | Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He, however, insisted that his fight will continue. pic.twitter.com/Eb4iMQR2Yd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2024

Wangchuk is advocating for Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, along with statehood. The education reformer also seeks separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, exclusive land and job rights, and the establishment of a public service commission.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wangchuk urged the Centre to "show character" and meet the demands of the people of Ladakh.

In a video posted on X, he had pointed to a frozen glass of water and said 350 people had joined him in the fast despite freezing temperatures.

"We are trying to remind and awaken the consciousness of our Prime Minister and Home Minister to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayan mountains in Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures that thrive here," the activist said in the video.

21st Day OF MY #CLIMATEFAST

350 people slept in - 10 °C. 5000 people in the day here.

But still not a word from the government.

We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that… pic.twitter.com/X06OmiG2ZG — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 26, 2024

Wangchuk began his hunger strike on March 6, after talks between the Centre and representatives of Ladakh failed.