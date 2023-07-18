Mumbai News: Mulund Police Goes Slow On Hospital Case; Complainant Questions Why None Arrested

Representative Image

Mumbai: An FIR against the trustees at the Mulund-based MT Agarwal Hospital, and three arrests later, the civic body blacklisted the Jeevan Jyot Trust that runs the aforesaid hospital. However, complainant in the FIR, Goldy Sharma, asks why the civic body has not lodged a criminal case against the trust, and why not a single person from the FIR has been arrested by the Mulund police.

“My question to Dr Vidya Thakur (the chief medical superintendent of peripheral hospitals) and BMC is why have they not filed a criminal complaint against the Jeevan Jyot Trust. This trust hired people with bogus certificates and placed them in the surgery department, ICU, where more than 142 deaths were recorded (as per RTI reply) – from Feb 17 to Nov 22, 2018. Even my brother died in the same ICU in June 2019. What more reason do they want to file a case against the trustees?” asked Sharma, who has single-handedly been fighting against the system for many years to get justice for his brother.

Sharma gets death threats

Since the FIR was registered in May, Sharma claims to have received death threats and has requested Mulund police for protection. The police, who claim to have the investigation “underway” have since then arrested three people, who used the bogus certificate to practice as “doctors” at MT Agarwal Hospital. Sushant Ramchandra Jadhav, 30, and Chandrashekhar Bhulairam Yadav, 32, were arrested by the police. Sushant holds a bachelor’s degree in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), while Yadav claimed to have studied MBBS in China but couldn’t finish his degree, yet started practising at MT Agarwal Hospital.

Both had provided fake MBBS degree certificates to get the job and were placed at the ICU of MT Agarwal Hospital. On paper, Sushant used the name Dr Sushil Kumar Maurya while Chandrashekar used the name Dr Chandrashekhar Ramdular Yadav. The third arrest is Surekha Chavan, who worked as a coordinator. According to the police all three had made bogus death certificates of “heart attacks” of the 142 deaths that were recorded in the RTI reply. Meanwhile, sources confirm that Jeevan Jyot's tie-up has been cancelled by the BMC for any of their hospital ICUs and is currently tied up with other agencies and trusts for recruitment.

Yet, no criminal charges are pressed against the trustees, despite their names being mentioned in the FIR.

All those named in FIR still roam free

“These so-called doctors are endangering the lives of patients,” added Goldy. The FIR mentions the trust and six persons - Dr Bijendra Yadav, Jyoti Thakkar, JC Vakil, Ratanlal Jain, Deepak Jain and Deepti Mehta. All of them are, till date, untouched by the police. All of them are charged with non-bailable offences including, 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 416 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 120B (criminal conspiracy) among others of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

