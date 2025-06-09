 Mumbai News: MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Protest Against Allotment Of Kurla Mother Dairy Land To Adani For Dharavi Project
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Protest Against Allotment Of Kurla Mother Dairy Land To Adani For Dharavi Project

Mumbai News: MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Protest Against Allotment Of Kurla Mother Dairy Land To Adani For Dharavi Project

The march, which was planned from Abhyudaya Bank Chowk to the Mother Dairy premises, was halted midway as Mumbai Police denied permission, forcing demonstrators to stage a sit-in protest at the main junction.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:35 AM IST
MP Varsha Gaikwad Leads Protest Against Allotment Of Kurla Mother Dairy Land To Adani For Dharavi Project

 Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad led a protest march on Sunday in Kurla, opposing the Maharashtra government's decision to allot the Mother Dairy land in Kurla for the Dharavi redevelopment project. The march, which was planned from Abhyudaya Bank Chowk to the Mother Dairy premises, was halted midway as Mumbai Police denied permission, forcing demonstrators to stage a sit-in protest at the main junction.

MP Gaikwad, along with Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad and several party workers, accused the state government of favoring the Adani Group despite widespread opposition across Mumbai. “Why is land across Mumbai being handed over to Adani under the pretext of Dharavi’s rehabilitation? This is about the people of Dharavi, and yet other valuable locations are being given away,” said Gaikwad during the protest. She assured local residents that she would stand firmly with them and warned of continued agitation.

The decision to transfer the 8-hectare Mother Dairy land in Kurla was made during a recent state cabinet meeting. Despite previous protests, including human chains and rallies led by local residents and leaders—such as MLA Mangesh Kudalkar of the ruling Shiv Sena and MP Varsha Gaikwad—the Mahayuti government proceeded with the land handover.

The Adani Group had requested key plots across Mumbai—including Kurla’s Mother Dairy land, Deonar dumping ground, parts of Malad, and Mulund—for relocating residents displaced by the Dharavi redevelopment. The state government has approved this demand, considering these plots critical for resettlement purposes.

MP Gaikwad has questioned the necessity of allocating such prime land in Mumbai to a single private entity and has reiterated her commitment to supporting the affected communities of Dharavi.

