Mumbai News: Mother-Son Duo Booked For Cheating Tutor Of ₹70 Lakh

Representational Image

Mumbai: The police here on Monday registered a case against a woman and her son for purportedly swindling a 33-year-old special educator employed at a school in Worli out of ₹70 lakh under the guise of promising substantial returns on her investment, Hindustan Times reported.

Fatema B, the complainant residing in Bharat Nagar in BKC, Bandra East, first encountered the female suspect in 2013 when her daughter was attending tutoring sessions.

Victim initially received double amount in return of investment

According to the police, Fatema alleges that approximately ten years ago, she met the suspect while residing in Lalbaug, where her daughter attended the suspect's tutoring sessions. Their relationship grew into a friendship. At some point, the suspect introduced Fatema to her business partner, Jagdish Kalve, who is involved in the construction industry, and persuaded her to invest in his projects.

Initially, Fatema invested a small sum of money, and upon receiving double the amount within a year, she began to trust the suspect. A police officer stated that between 2013 and 2017, Fatema made several investments and received favorable returns. However, from 2017 to 2022, she invested a total of ₹70 lakh in various transactions, yet the suspect failed to repay her, as reported by the police.

Post-dated cheque given by suspect bounced

Upon questioning the accused woman, she responded evasively, leading the complainant to develop suspicions. Subsequently, the complainant reached out to Kalve, who refuted any involvement of the woman suspect in his firm's investments. Despite repeated inquiries about the money, the suspect provided vague responses. In an attempt to resolve the issue, the suspect issued a post-dated cheque in the names of both herself and her son, as outlined in the FIR.

Upon depositing the check, it bounced, prompting the complainant to file a written complaint with the BKC police station in May 2022. After verifying the facts presented in the complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 406, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against both the mother and son.

Raghunath Kadam, senior police inspector, stated that the names of the accused would not be disclosed as they have not yet been apprehended, and efforts to locate them are underway.