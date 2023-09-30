Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest Against Toll Hike At City's entry points

MNS party flag | Photo credits: MNS Adhikrut/Twitter

Thane: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Thane city over the hike in toll charges at five entry points of neighbouring Mumbai from October 1.

Activists led by the party's Thane and Palghar units chief Avinash Jadhav carried party flags and banners and shouted slogans condemning the hike.

Traffic at checkpost remains unaffected

The vehicular traffic at the checkpost remained unaffected as protesters stood on the side of the road and continued with their agitation.

Talking to reporters, Jadhav said while they carried out a peaceful protest on Saturday, the next agitation will be stronger.

The toll at five entry points of Mumbai - Dahisar (Western Express Highway Highway), Airoli, Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund West (LBS Marg) and Eastern Express Highway - is set to increase from October 1.

