 Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest Against Toll Hike At City's entry points
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MNS Stages Protest Against Toll Hike At City's entry points

Mumbai News: MNS Stages Protest Against Toll Hike At City's entry points

Activists led by the party's Thane and Palghar units chief Avinash Jadhav carried party flags and banners and shouted slogans condemning the hike

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
MNS party flag | Photo credits: MNS Adhikrut/Twitter

Thane: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Thane city over the hike in toll charges at five entry points of neighbouring Mumbai from October 1.

Activists led by the party's Thane and Palghar units chief Avinash Jadhav carried party flags and banners and shouted slogans condemning the hike.

Traffic at checkpost remains unaffected

The vehicular traffic at the checkpost remained unaffected as protesters stood on the side of the road and continued with their agitation. 

Talking to reporters, Jadhav said while they carried out a peaceful protest on Saturday, the next agitation will be stronger. 

The toll at five entry points of Mumbai - Dahisar (Western Express Highway Highway), Airoli, Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund West (LBS Marg) and Eastern Express Highway - is set to increase from October 1.

Read Also
MNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Girgaon Building; 27 People Rescued

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Girgaon Building; 27 People Rescued

Bombay HC Directs State To Admit Rakesh Wadhawan In JJ Hospital

Bombay HC Directs State To Admit Rakesh Wadhawan In JJ Hospital

'Keeping Under-Trial Accused In Custody For Indefinite Period Violates Fundamental Rights’: Bombay...

'Keeping Under-Trial Accused In Custody For Indefinite Period Violates Fundamental Rights’: Bombay...

Maharashtra: Locomotive Detaches From Borivali-Ahmedabad Express At Vaitarna Station

Maharashtra: Locomotive Detaches From Borivali-Ahmedabad Express At Vaitarna Station

Goods Train Derails In Raigad District; Operations On Panvel-Vasai Route Hit

Goods Train Derails In Raigad District; Operations On Panvel-Vasai Route Hit