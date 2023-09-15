MNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event

MNS party flag | Photo credits: MNS Adhikrut/Twitter

Mumbai: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Sandeep Deshpande, protested outside Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday while PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan was attending an Engineers' Day function.

They were protesting against the "atrocious" condition of the Mumbai-Goa Road. The police prevented the demonstrators from entering the venue, and in the process, several media persons who were covering the event were jostled.

