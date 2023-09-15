 MNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event

MNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event

The police prevented the demonstrators from entering the venue

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
MNS party flag | Photo credits: MNS Adhikrut/Twitter

Mumbai: Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Sandeep Deshpande, protested outside Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday while PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan was attending an Engineers' Day function.

They were protesting against the "atrocious" condition of the Mumbai-Goa Road. The police prevented the demonstrators from entering the venue, and in the process, several media persons who were covering the event were jostled.

Read Also
Mumbai: MNS Workers Detained At Mulund Toll Booth Protest Against Proposed Hike From October 1
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event

MNS Activists Protest Poor Mumbai-Goa Road Condition During Minister's Event

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Urges Bombay HC To Allow Ganpati Idol Immersion In Aarey Milk Colony

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Urges Bombay HC To Allow Ganpati Idol Immersion In Aarey Milk Colony

Jumbo Covid Center Scam: ED Files 75-page Chargesheet At PMLA Court

Jumbo Covid Center Scam: ED Files 75-page Chargesheet At PMLA Court

Maharashtra: Muslim Community Purposefully Targeted To Create Disturbance, Reveals Fact Finding...

Maharashtra: Muslim Community Purposefully Targeted To Create Disturbance, Reveals Fact Finding...

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja To Celebrate Devotion, Valour

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja To Celebrate Devotion, Valour