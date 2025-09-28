 Mumbai News: Mira Road Woman Duped Of ₹7 Lakh In Housing Scam; 3 Developers Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Mira Road Woman Duped Of ₹7 Lakh In Housing Scam; 3 Developers Booked

Mumbai News: Mira Road Woman Duped Of ₹7 Lakh In Housing Scam; 3 Developers Booked

According to Manikpur Police, the complainant, Nazia Hameed Saif Ali, a resident of Mira Road (E), paid the amount through Google Pay and money transfer between September and December 2023 to M/s Group Builders & Developers and M/s Samriddhi Realty for a room in the Vikas City-1 project.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Palghar: A 37-year-old homemaker from Mira Road has lodged a police complaint alleging she was cheated of over ₹7.05 lakh by a group of builders who promised her a flat but failed to deliver.

According to Manikpur Police, the complainant, Nazia Hameed Saif Ali, a resident of Mira Road (E), paid the amount through Google Pay and money transfer between September and December 2023 to M/s Group Builders & Developers and M/s Samriddhi Realty for a room in the Vikas City-1 project.

The accused have been identified as Vipin Rao alias Prince Ramesh Singh, Rakesh Mishra (partner), and Suchita Ramesh Singh, proprietor of the firm.

Police said the trio, all residents of Suvarna Apartment, Vasai (E), allegedly acted in collusion to collect money but never handed over the promised flat, thereby committing fraud.

FPJ Shorts
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
'After Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Is The Second Baap...': Fans Hail Team India Spinner For 4 wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final
'After Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Is The Second Baap...': Fans Hail Team India Spinner For 4 wicket Haul Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 Final
Read Also
Mumbai: Braving Heavy Rains, Dadar Residents Protest Fish Market Chaos, Demand Permanent Removal -...
article-image

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and related provisions. Police clarified that no arrests have been made yet, and investigations are ongoing.

Officials added that the accused have no prior criminal record, and no preventive action had been taken against them earlier.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay Catholic Sabha Faces Election Dispute; Members Move Charity Commissioner

Bombay Catholic Sabha Faces Election Dispute; Members Move Charity Commissioner

Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Bengaluru Superfast Train To Launch After 30-Year Wait

Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Bengaluru Superfast Train To Launch After 30-Year Wait

Central Railway Launches 'Fueling By Bowser' For Shunting Engines In Mumbai

Central Railway Launches 'Fueling By Bowser' For Shunting Engines In Mumbai

Weather Update: Mumbai Faces Intense Rainfall Over Weekend As 'Red Alert' Continues

Weather Update: Mumbai Faces Intense Rainfall Over Weekend As 'Red Alert' Continues

Marathwada Floods: Torrential Rains Disrupt Life, CM Fadnavis Reviews Relief Operations

Marathwada Floods: Torrential Rains Disrupt Life, CM Fadnavis Reviews Relief Operations