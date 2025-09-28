Mumbai News: Mira Road Woman Duped Of ₹7 Lakh In Housing Scam; 3 Developers Booked

Representative Image |

Palghar: A 37-year-old homemaker from Mira Road has lodged a police complaint alleging she was cheated of over ₹7.05 lakh by a group of builders who promised her a flat but failed to deliver.

According to Manikpur Police, the complainant, Nazia Hameed Saif Ali, a resident of Mira Road (E), paid the amount through Google Pay and money transfer between September and December 2023 to M/s Group Builders & Developers and M/s Samriddhi Realty for a room in the Vikas City-1 project.

The accused have been identified as Vipin Rao alias Prince Ramesh Singh, Rakesh Mishra (partner), and Suchita Ramesh Singh, proprietor of the firm.

Police said the trio, all residents of Suvarna Apartment, Vasai (E), allegedly acted in collusion to collect money but never handed over the promised flat, thereby committing fraud.

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and related provisions. Police clarified that no arrests have been made yet, and investigations are ongoing.

Officials added that the accused have no prior criminal record, and no preventive action had been taken against them earlier.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/