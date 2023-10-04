Mumbai News: Minister Lodha Organises 'Pension Adalat' For Retired BMC Employees

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has organized the 'Pension Adalat' to address the concerns of retired employees from various establishments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The meeting is scheduled for October 5th at 2:00 PM at the Municipal Corporation's head office. The primary objective of this program is to facilitate a direct interaction between retired employees and concerned officials addressing pension-related queries.

Approximately 3200 retired employees have been invited to participate, and the meeting will feature the presence of BMC officials responsible for pension distribution. Lodha wants to resolve pending issues of retired employees promptly. The focus of the meeting will be on addressing concerns as soon as possible, and for those whose questions are resolved on the spot, pension distribution will be expedited through online channels.

The issues related to the pension of employees in the fourth grade category of the municipality will be specifically addressed. The Pension Adalat aims to provide an effective platform for the swift resolution of pension-related problems and guidance on pension matters.

The meeting will commence on October 5th at 2:00 PM in the Municipal Corporation's Committee Hall, with a concluding session at 6:00 PM.On October 6th, the meeting will resume at 10:00 AM, concluding at 5:00 PM.

