Mumbai News: MHADA Lottery Date Fixed For August 14

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: Finally, the dates for the lottery draw of 4,082 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA’s) has been finalised for August 14, a day before the Independence Day.

This data is almost a month since the last date of application to participate in the housing lottery process.

Ministers to be present on lottery day

On Wednesday, Housing Minister Atul Save, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be at Rangsharda Auditorium on the lottery day.

While interacting with the media, Atul Save explained that the government will give a thought on how the redevelopment process in the island city can be promoted instead of acquiring land to come up with such housing schemes.

In the ongoing draw, MHADA has received ₹519 crore in earnest money deposit from 1,20,144 applications for the sale of 4,082 homes in Mumbai.