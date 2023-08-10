 Mumbai News: MHADA Lottery Date Fixed For August 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MHADA Lottery Date Fixed For August 14

Mumbai News: MHADA Lottery Date Fixed For August 14

In the ongoing draw, MHADA has received ₹519 crore in earnest money deposit from 1,20,144 applications for the sale of 4,082 homes in Mumbai.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: Finally, the dates for the lottery draw of 4,082 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA’s) has been finalised for August 14, a day before the Independence Day.

This data is almost a month since the last date of application to participate in the housing lottery process.

Ministers to be present on lottery day

On Wednesday, Housing Minister Atul Save, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be at Rangsharda Auditorium on the lottery day.

While interacting with the media, Atul Save explained that the government will give a thought on how the redevelopment process in the island city can be promoted instead of acquiring land to come up with such housing schemes.

In the ongoing draw, MHADA has received ₹519 crore in earnest money deposit from 1,20,144 applications for the sale of 4,082 homes in Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MHADA Gets ₹519 Crore In Lottery Deposits
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: INTUC Chief Ravindra Sawant Sits On Hunger Strike Over Workers' Unfulfilled Demands;...

Navi Mumbai: INTUC Chief Ravindra Sawant Sits On Hunger Strike Over Workers' Unfulfilled Demands;...

Mumbai News: BJP Organizes Grand 'ManglaGaur' Competition In City

Mumbai News: BJP Organizes Grand 'ManglaGaur' Competition In City

Mumbai News: MHADA Lottery Date Fixed For August 14

Mumbai News: MHADA Lottery Date Fixed For August 14

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Police Arrest 2 From MP For Duping Businessman Of ₹8.3 Lakh

Mumbai News: No Cause for Alarm Amid Detection Of New Covid-19 Variant In Maharashtra

Mumbai News: No Cause for Alarm Amid Detection Of New Covid-19 Variant In Maharashtra