Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Housing Lottery Application Deadline; Check Details | Representational image /Unsplash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced extension of the application submission and deposit payment date for the ongoing housing lottery draw and has also deferred lottery date.

The deadline has been extended till July 10, 2023.

As per the revised schedule announced, interested applicants can submit online applications till 6 pm of July 10 and deposit amount can be paid online till 11.59 pm the same day. Also, the applicants paying the deposit through RTGS and NEFT can do so till the banking hours of the concerned bank as on July 12.

Draft list of applications to be published on July 17

On July 17 at 3 pm, a draft list of applications received for draw will be published on MHADA’s website. On July 19 till 3 pm from the date of publication of the draft list, online claims can be filed and the final list of accepted applications for draw will be released on MHADA website on July 24 at 3 PM.

The computerised lottery draw of applications will be conducted at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra West, the date and time of which will be announced later.

So far, 75,683 applications have been submitted, but only 51,563 earnest money deposits have been made for 4,082 homes at various locations across Mumbai. Only the applications with the deposit amount are considered as eligible to participate in the lottery draw.

Over a month ago, when MHADA had announced sale of tenements through an advertisement, it had mentioned that the application can be done till 6 pm of June 26 and deposit will be accepted till 11.45 pm of June 26.

Those facing technical problems while submitting their applications can contact the helpline number 02269468100 for guidance.