Mumbai: MHADA May Extend Housing  Lottery Submission Date

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is contemplating extending the application submission date for the ongoing housing lottery draw.

So far, 69,804 applications have been submitted, but only 46,000 earnest money deposits have been made for 4,082 homes at various locations across Mumbai. Only applications with the deposit amount are considered as eligible to participate in the draw.

Over a month ago, when MHADA had announced sale of tenements through an advertisement, it had mentioned that the application could be submitted till 6pm on June 26 and deposit would be accepted till 11.45pm on June 26.

Applications extension would help in accommodating rush

According to sources, the extension would be by a couple of days to accommodate last-minute rush as well as to ensure those facing technical glitches with the system get adequate time to participate in the draw.

For those paying via RTGS and NEFT, payment can be done until the banking hours of June 28. Later, on July 4, a draft list of applications rejected will be published. After receiving clarifications on the rejected applications, the final list of rejected applicants will go live on July 12.

The draw will be conducted on July 18 at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra (West).

List of areas where homes are available

The homes are available in Link Road in Goregaon (West), Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon (West), Gaikwad Nagar in Malad, Charkop, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Magathane in Borivali, Charkop, Tilak Nagar-Chembur, Juhu-Vile Parle Scheme,Andheri (West), Charkop, Kandivali, Sahakar Nagar in Chembur, Powai, Andheri (East), Sion, Vile Parle (West) among others.