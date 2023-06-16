Mumbai News: MHADA To Hold Webinar on Housing Lottery Draw; Check Details | File

Mumbai: To respond to multiple issues arising while applying for housing lottery draw for Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be holding a live webinar. The idea is to mitigate the issues and make it easier for the applicants to submit their applications for the upcoming online lottery of MHADA. The webinar will be held on Saturday at 11 am.

For example, V. Chapke, an applicant and Vashi resident has been facing issues with regards to filling the form and so far attempts to reach out to MHADA through emails have been unanswered.

Applications open till June 26

MHADA has come up with the sale of 4082 flats at various locations in Mumbai. Online applications for the same started on May 22 and the interested applicant can apply until June 26 and the lottery draw will be held on July 18.

“Applicants who have registered for MHADA lottery in previous and ongoing lottery are requested to visit the link lottery-webinar.mhada.gov.in. Also, a link of Live Webinar has been made available to the applicants registered for the MHADA draw through SMS and on the MHADA website https://mhada.gov.in. Interested applicants are requested to take advantage of this opportunity,” said a MHADA official.

