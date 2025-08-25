Mumbai News: MHADA Extends Deadline For Commercial Premises E-Auction To September 8

MHADA | Representative Image

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (a divisional unit of MHADA) has announced a revised schedule for the e-auction of commercial premises located in various housing projects across Mumbai.

As per the revised schedule, the deadline for registration on [https://eauction.mhada.gov.in](https://eauction.mhada.gov.in), submission of online applications, uploading of documents, and payment of the earnest money deposit has been extended up to 11:59 PM on September 8, 2025.

The e-auction for eligible applicants will be conducted in online bidding format on September 10, 2025, from 11 AM to 5 PM [www.eauction.mhada.gov.in](https://eauction.mhada.gov.in). The consolidated results will be declared at 11 AM on September 11, 2025 on both [https://eauction.mhada.gov.in](https://eauction.mhada.gov.in) and [https://mhada.gov.in](https://mhada.gov.in).To participate in the e-auction, applicants must be 18 years or older at the time of applying. They are required to submit a domicile certificate issued in Maharashtra after 2018, along with payment of the prescribed earnest money deposit as per the offset price.

In this auction, the following commercial premises are available for sale:

Mulund Gavanpada – 06 units

Kurla (Swadeshi Mill) – 05 units

Tunga, Powai – 02 units

Kopri, Powai – 23 units

Charkop – 23 units

Old Magathane, Borivali East – 06 units

Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West – 06 units

Pratiksha Nagar, Sion – 09 units

Antop Hill, Wadala – 03 units

Malvani, Malad – 46 units

Bimbisar Nagar, Goregaon East – 17 units

Shastri Nagar (Goregaon), Siddharth Nagar, Majaswadi (Jogeshwari East) – 01 unit each